Here’s What Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, Others Wore for the Ranbir-Alia Wedding

From Manish Malhotra to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, here's what celebs wore to the Ranbir-Alia wedding.

If there's one thing that's being discussed as much as Ranbir and Alia's wedding, it is the outfits of the guests who are attending. While there might still be time to find out what the bride and groom wore, we know what the attendees wore for different functions, right from mehendi and haldi to the main wedding.

While Neetu Kapoor wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's outfits for most of the functions, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen wearing Manish Malhotra for some events while Karisma Kapoor dazzled in Punit Balana. Here are pictures of other guests and the outfits they wore:

