Here's Why Netizens Can't Stop Laughing At Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Sneaker Post

In a country where the majority of its population is under the poverty line, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's recent Instagram story has ignited controversy. Anil Kapoor's son found himself at the center of a social media storm after taking to the 'gram to address a peculiar concern - counterfeit sneakers.
The Kapoor clan, including Harsh's sisters Sonam and Rhea, have previously raised eyebrows with their extravagant statements and lifestyles, seemingly detached from the common person's reality. This time, it's no different.
Harsh's Instagram plea urged followers to shun fake sneakers and opt for alternatives like Converse, Vans, or the "basic" Nike Air Force, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 7,495 in India.
Take a look:
Evidently, the post didn't receive the intended applause. Instead, it was met with a barrage of hilarious criticism online, as netizens accused the Kapoor siblings of being dramatically out of touch with the real world.
Amidst the online trolling, Harsh Varrdhan soon took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his words.
Irrespective of the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor's justifications, the internet couldn't stop laughing at his tone-deafness.
