Germany Embassy Staff Dances To 'Naatu Naatu'; PM Modi Praises Their Performance
PM Modi wrote, "The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!"
One thing is for sure that the 'Naatu Naatu' fever isn't going down, anytime soon. While its craze had already taken over the general public and celebs, the song has now reached government offices!
After the fascinating performance by the South Korean Embassy, it's now the German Embassy staff, whose dance moves have taken the internet by storm and even earned praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Celebrating 'Naatu Naatu's' win at the 95th Academy Awards, the German embassy took to Chandni Chowk's streets and delivered a splendid performance.
German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann shared the video with the caption, "Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us."
After the video went viral, PM Modi also appreciated the dance performance and wrote, "The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!"
