Germany Embassy Staff Dances To 'Naatu Naatu'; PM Modi Praises Their Performance

Celebrating 'Naatu Naatu's' win at the 95th Academy Awards, the German embassy took to Chandni Chowk's streets and delivered a splendid performance.

German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann shared the video with the caption, "Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us."