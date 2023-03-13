ADVERTISEMENT

'India Is Elated & Proud': PM Modi On The Elephant Whisperers & RRR's Oscar Wins

Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won at the 95th Academy Awards.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
'India Is Elated & Proud': PM Modi On The Elephant Whisperers & RRR's Oscar Wins
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the team of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their historic wins at the 95th Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the 'Best Original Song' Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu and Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary short The Elephant Whisperers won in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi congratulated the RRR team and spoke about the global success of RRR. He wrote, "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars"

He also took to social media to write about The Elephant Whisperers. He said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars"

 The Elephant Whisperers was competing against HauloutHow Do You Measure a Year?The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate. While, 'Naatu Naatu' was competing against 'Applause', 'Hold My Hand', 'This is a Life', and 'Lift Me Up'.

Also Read

Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt React to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Win

Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt React to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Win

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

Topics:  PM Narendra Modi   RRR   Oscars 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×