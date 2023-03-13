'India Is Elated & Proud': PM Modi On The Elephant Whisperers & RRR's Oscar Wins
Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won at the 95th Academy Awards.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the team of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their historic wins at the 95th Academy Awards.
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the 'Best Original Song' Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu and Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary short The Elephant Whisperers won in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category
PM Modi congratulated the RRR team and spoke about the global success of RRR. He wrote, "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars"
He also took to social media to write about The Elephant Whisperers. He said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars"
The Elephant Whisperers was competing against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate. While, 'Naatu Naatu' was competing against 'Applause', 'Hold My Hand', 'This is a Life', and 'Lift Me Up'.
