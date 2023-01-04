Drunk Passenger Urinates On Woman In Air India Flight; DGCA Seeks Report

The airline only took action after the woman wrote a letter, detailing the incident and sent it to the chairman of Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran.

She explained in her letter that she was first given a crew seat, since she refused to sit on her original seat, soaked in urine. In an hour, the crew allegedly requested the woman to return to her seat, after disinfecting it and covering it in sheets. The woman remained assertive throughout, refusing to take her seat since it still reeked of urine.

Eventually, she was seated in a different crew seat where she spent the rest of the flight. The woman alleged that despite several business class seats being vacant, she was not given another cabin seat.