ADVERTISEMENT
DGCA Extends Restrictions on Spicejet To Operate Only 50% Flights Till 29 Oct
DGCA, however, has noted that there is an appreciable reduction in number of safety incidents.
i
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 21 September, extended restrictions on SpiceJet to operate only 50 percent of departures till 29 October 2022.
The DGCA, however, has noted that there is an appreciable reduction in number of safety incidents.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×