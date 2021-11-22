Dead Man Kept Inside Morgue Freezer in UP Found Alive Next Day
Srikesh Kumar was found to be breathing even after being in the morgue freezer for six hours.
Srikesh Kumar, a 45-year-old man was declared dead in a private hospital after a road accident. Hit by a motorbike in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, doctors at the hospital declared that he had passed away before arriving at the hospital.
An emergency medical officer had declared him dead after finding no signs of life. He was transported to the morgue and kept there for six hours until his family arrived.
"When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive," said the hospital's medical superintendent.
An investigation is underway to determine how the authorities made this mistake. Meanwhile, Srikesh's treatment is underway as he remains in a coma.
(With inputs from NDTV).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.