Abu Dhabi Building Demolished in 10 seconds, Sets Guinness Record

Abu Dhabi’s Modon Properties just demolished a 144-storey building in the city, setting a Guinness World Record for a building demolished in the least amount of time using explosives. The building was almost 540 feet high and was demolished using 18,000 drill holes, as reported by The Khaleej Times.

In a 3-minute video posted on the official handle of Guinness World Records, it is seen how the two buildings are collapsing using ‘controlled demolition’, and the entire structure has fallen in a matter of seconds. Watch the video here: