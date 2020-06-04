As protestors take over the streets to express their rage over the recent death of George Floyd in the USA, it seems to have made the South-Asian community living abroad realise that this is their time to speak up too. Speak up not just against the systemic brutality that killed Floyd but also against the racism and discrimination that exists within the desi communities.On 4 June, comedian Hasan Minhaj put out a video addressing the blatant racism and discrimination that is rampant within South Asian communities. But Minhaj isn’t the only one. Ever since the George Floyd incident first got attention on social media, Instagram has been brimming with posts by desis as well as other South Asians living abroad. They’ve been putting out call-to-action posts about why the #BlackLivesMatter movement affects not just the African Americans but all minorities. While some have been sharing educational resources, others have been opening up about their personal stories of unlearning and growing.1.This video, shared and amplified by singer Kelly Rowland, explains how it’s important to trace the roots of racism against different minority groups to completely understand it.2.This video stresses the importance of speaking up right now even if you are not from the black community.3.4.On how being an ally to the Black Lives Matter movement can make a lot of difference.5.6.Actor Leela Ladneir on the necessity of speaking out against the wrongs happening in the world.7.8.9.Instagram user, Sandeep K. Dhillon, on how she was able to unlearn her own racism only after she was forced to disown her Sikh community and reevaluate her principles.George Floyd Mural in Syria Makes a Powerful Statement We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.