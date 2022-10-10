Man Promises '3 Airports, No GST & Free Makeup Kits' in His 'Sarpanch' Manifesto
The man standing for elections in Haryana's Sarsadh village has also promised helicopter services and free bikes.
Elections are a time when you see tall promises from the politicians and some of them are rather ambitious. But a man standing for the post of Sarpanch in Haryana's Sarsadh village, has taken a step further and announced rather bizarre promises in his manifesto.
From 'constructing 3 airports in the village, to distribution free makeup kits to women and even removing GST,' he has made a long list of his political agenda. A picture of his manifesto has gone viral on the internet and netizens have found it quite hilarious.
The picture of the poster has been shared by a Twitter user. The poster announces candidature of Bhai Jaikaran Lathwal standing for the post of Sarpanch. The promises are actually quite amusing to say the least. Take a look at his agenda:
1. PM's Mann ki Baat to be aired everyday in the village.
2. Construction of 3 airports in the village.
3. Free make up kits for women.
4. Petrol at Rs 20 per litre
5. No GST
6. LPG cylinder prices at Rs 100
7. Free bikes for every family
8. Construction of a metro line from Sarsadh to Delhi
9. Underground electrical wires and above ground pipelines.
10. Free Wi-fi service
11. Government jobs for the village's youth
12. Alcohol bottles for the addicts
13. Frequent helicopter services to Gohana
The bizarre promises have found equally humorous responses on Twitter with many wanting to move to his village after he wins. Take a look:
Topics: Election Manifesto Haryana Elections
