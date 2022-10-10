Man Promises '3 Airports, No GST & Free Makeup Kits' in His 'Sarpanch' Manifesto

The picture of the poster has been shared by a Twitter user. The poster announces candidature of Bhai Jaikaran Lathwal standing for the post of Sarpanch. The promises are actually quite amusing to say the least. Take a look at his agenda:

1. PM's Mann ki Baat to be aired everyday in the village.

2. Construction of 3 airports in the village.

3. Free make up kits for women.

4. Petrol at Rs 20 per litre

5. No GST

6. LPG cylinder prices at Rs 100

7. Free bikes for every family

8. Construction of a metro line from Sarsadh to Delhi

9. Underground electrical wires and above ground pipelines.

10. Free Wi-fi service

11. Government jobs for the village's youth

12. Alcohol bottles for the addicts

13. Frequent helicopter services to Gohana