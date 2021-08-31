ADVERTISEMENT

Balenciaga’s Rs 1.5 Lakh ‘Thaila’ Has Netizens in Splits

Right from being called a 'thaila', 'jhola', and 'pishvi', this Balenciaga shopper is being trolled by netizens.

Balenciaga's 1.5 lakh shopper gets trolled on Twitter.
Overpriced luxury items that look extremely basic have had their share of trolling on social media by people who cannot understand why they are so disproportionately priced. Right from weird sunglasses to simple bags being sold for unbelievable prices, luxury brands have frequently been the target of jokes.

Adding to the list is Balenciaga's shopper bag priced at Rs 1.5 lakh ($2,000) and netizens cannot keep calm. The bag looks like a regular Indian thaila, which is making it even funnier.

What do you think of this thaila?

