Ayushmann Khurrana Keeps His Promise, Jams With Delhi Musician; Watch Video

A few days ago, Shivam, who is a musician, covered Ayushmann's song Pani Da Rang and shared it on the social media after tagging him. Ayushmann took notice of the video and promised to meet Shivam whenever he's in Delhi. Keeping his promise, Ayushmann joined Shivam at Janpath where he was performing and even sang Pani Da Rang and Jehda Nasha with him.