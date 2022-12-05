ADVERTISEMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana Keeps His Promise, Jams With Delhi Musician; Watch Video

Ayushmann Khurrana sang 'Pani Da Rang' and 'Jehda Nasha' in the viral video

Ayushmann Khurrana who was in Delhi to promote his new film 'An Action Hero', joined one of his fans for an impromptu performance in Connaught Place.

A few days ago, Shivam, who is a musician, covered Ayushmann's song Pani Da Rang and shared it on the social media after tagging him. Ayushmann took notice of the video and promised to meet Shivam whenever he's in Delhi. Keeping his promise, Ayushmann joined Shivam at Janpath where he was performing and even sang Pani Da Rang and Jehda Nasha with him.

The performance video was shared online by Shivam and many fans are appreciating Ayushmann's humble behaviour. This is how they responded:

