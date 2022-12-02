‘An Action Hero’ Review: Guns, Masala, Action! Ayushmann Khurrana Film is a Riot

In An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana plays Maanav, an action hero who can’t commit to his bit unless he’s enraged, but is soon forced to step into an action hero’s skin because of the mess he ends up in. When Maanav accidentally "kills" an overzealous (code for intrusive) fan, he finds himself on the run from multiple adversaries.

The satire in An Action Hero focuses greatly on the almost para-social relationship that fans share with celebrities which - in the worst cases - can evolve into an entitlement into their time and space.