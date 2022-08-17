Viral Tweet Names Companies That Profited From Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Trial

It did not take time for the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial to become a major source of memes and jokes online. Even though it dealt with a subejct as sensitive as domestic violence, the internet found itself laughing at the expense of the trauma that the victims have gone through.

Irrespective of the court’s decision, a social media trial had already deemed Amber Heard guilty. Fans of Johnny Depp stormed social media platforms with the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, that ended up getting 15 billion views on TikTok alone. #IStandWithAmberHeard, a tag that was created in support of the actor, received about 8.2 million views on the same platform.