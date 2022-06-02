Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Both Defamed, Rules Jury, but Awards More Money to Depp
The jury ruled in favour of the counterclaim Heard filed after Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.
A jury on Thursday, 2 June, ruled that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp had been defamed by his ex-wife Amber Heard, awarding him $15 million in damages in his libel lawsuit.
However, the jury also ruled in favour of the counterclaim Heard had filed after Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax, awarding her damages to the tune of $2 million.
Depp had sued Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him when she wrote an op-ed for Washington Post in 2018. Heard had not named Johnny in the article. She later countersued Depp for $100 million, alleging that she was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman.
Depp has alleged that Heard frequently turned violent during their relationship and the latter has alleged that she was a victim of physical and sexual violence during her marriage to the actor.
The jury awarded Depp more damages after reaching the verdict on Thursday that the article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to him.
'Jury Gave Me My Life Back', Says Depp; 'Setback', Rues Heard
Depp welcomed the verdict from the six-week defamation case, saying that the jury had given him his life back.
"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," he wrote in a post on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Heard called the verdict a "setback" for women.
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said in a statement.
"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback... It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she said.
