Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Both Defamed, Rules Jury, but Awards More Money to Depp

A jury on Thursday, 2 June, ruled that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp had been defamed by his ex-wife Amber Heard, awarding him $15 million in damages in his libel lawsuit.

However, the jury also ruled in favour of the counterclaim Heard had filed after Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax, awarding her damages to the tune of $2 million.

Depp had sued Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him when she wrote an op-ed for Washington Post in 2018. Heard had not named Johnny in the article. She later countersued Depp for $100 million, alleging that she was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman.

Depp has alleged that Heard frequently turned violent during their relationship and the latter has alleged that she was a victim of physical and sexual violence during her marriage to the actor.