16-Year-Old Indian Dancer Sets World Record; Performs Kathak For 5 Days Straight

Srushti Sudhir always dreamt of representing India's culture on a global scale, through her Kathak performance.

In an extraordinary display of talent and perseverance, a 16-year-old dancer from India has etched her name into the Guinness World Records by accomplishing a breathtaking five-day dance marathon.

Srushti Sudhir Jagtap captivated audiences and judges alike with her unwavering passion for Kathak, a traditional Indian dance form, and her determination to promote Indian culture through her art.

Starting on the morning of 29 May, according to a GWR blog, Srushti embarked on her remarkable journey, dancing non-stop for an astonishing 127 hours until 3 June. In a conversation with GWR, she shared that it was her “dream to represent India through dance.”

Months of rigorous training, including guided meditation, extensive dance practice, and supplementary exercises, prepared her for the arduous challenge. Throughout the dance marathon, Srushti adhered to the strict guidelines set by Guinness World Records.

She was granted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity, allowing her brief moments to recharge. These breaks, mostly taken around midnight, provided an opportunity for her to rest, nap, and maintain communication with her parents.

The entire endeavor was meticulously monitored by GWR Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar, who witnessed Srushti's awe-inspiring performance firsthand. Her dedication, skill, and resilience left the adjudicator impressed and solidified her rightful place in the record books.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Dance   Kathak   Guinness World Record 

