16-Year-Old Indian Dancer Sets World Record; Performs Kathak For 5 Days Straight

In an extraordinary display of talent and perseverance, a 16-year-old dancer from India has etched her name into the Guinness World Records by accomplishing a breathtaking five-day dance marathon.

Srushti Sudhir Jagtap captivated audiences and judges alike with her unwavering passion for Kathak, a traditional Indian dance form, and her determination to promote Indian culture through her art.

Starting on the morning of 29 May, according to a GWR blog, Srushti embarked on her remarkable journey, dancing non-stop for an astonishing 127 hours until 3 June. In a conversation with GWR, she shared that it was her “dream to represent India through dance.”