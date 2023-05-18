Man Sets World Record For Living Underwater For 73 Days; Watch Viral Clip

Joseph Dituri, a researcher based in the United States, has recently made headlines by shattering the world record for living underwater for over 74 days. But his underwater adventure doesn't stop there.

Despite achieving this remarkable feat, Dituri, also known as Dr. Deep Sea on social media, has chosen to continue his submerged existence at the bottom of a lagoon in Key Largo, Florida. Keeping his followers engaged and fascinated, Dr. Deep Sea regularly shares captivating videos of his underwater journey on Instagram.

After breaking the record, he posted a video to provide insights into his experiences and upcoming plans. The clip provides a glimpse into his unique living conditions beneath the water's surface.