All the Times Kangana Ranaut Celebrated the ‘Death of Democracy’ 

On 4 May, actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was finally suspended for violating the social media platform's rules. Phew!

If you’ve spent any time on social media, you’d know how Miss-know-it-all has an opinion on everything and a solution for every crisis. Truth be told, only she can decode her tone-deaf tweets. We wouldn't even want to try. So, let’s move on to the day she was banned from Twitter.