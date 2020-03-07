Watch: Here’s Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 3’ in Just 3 Minutes!
Starring Tiger Shroff in the lead, Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 just released on 6 March. And it may or may not be a waste of time. If you’re a fan of long slow-mo action sequences, a bare-chested Tiger Shroff, and an unoriginal plot.. then this film might be for you. But if you’re planning on giving it a miss and still want to experience a pain-free shorter version of it. Watch our video!
Presenting, Baaghi 3 in just three minutes!
Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. It stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. It is an adaptation of the 2012 Tamil film Vettai.
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan.
