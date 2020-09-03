BC Aunty Takes ‘GDP’ Class Of Her Students

With the latest GDP numbers, BC Aunty is here to see how her students have performed.

Published03 Sep 2020, 11:35 AM IST
1 min read

Script: BC Aunty

Edit: Ashish Maccune

On Monday, India released its GDP numbers for the latest quarters and the figures showed that India's GDP had contracted by almost a quarter. The dip was 23.9% to be precise.

However, considering the times we are living in, India isn't the only one hit by the global economic slowdown. USA, UK, Sweden, Italy... several countries have experienced a similar fate and BC Aunty is here to take their class. In this video, watch our favourite BC Aunty see how her students have performed.

