‘Guilty’ Perfectly Captures the #MeToo Language of Today

On 6 March, Netflix dropped another original, hoping to break away from its recent history of disappointments. Guilty, starring mainstream Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in the lead, takes a fresh gaze at a plot that’s quite unoriginal. Privileged, entitled son of a politician is accused of raping a woman who hails from small-town India? Nothing new about that. But take that incident and place it in a post #MeToo setting.. suddenly sounds good, right?

Guilty’s trailer left us in anticipation of a pacy whodunit that addresses sexual assault in a post #MeToo India. Unfortunately, the two-hour-long journey did not deliver even half of what the trailer seemed to promise. Kiara’s acting is a mess that takes away from the seriousness of the film and the mystery aspect of Guilty never really takes off. Guilty is hardly our The Morning Show or Bombshell. But it does do an important (not necessarily good) job of capturing the language that has emerged in a post #MeToo India.