Dear Indian Brides, Please Stop Expecting Body Positive Attitudes From Designers

Throw out all ideas of a warm service from all bridal stores. You’re already a huge (no pun intended) inconvenience to them since all the clothes they designed for a very limited and restricted size of 36-24-36 will just go to waste on you. The least you can do is take their tips on what type of blouse makes you look thinner, and more in shape. Who cares about what outfit you actually like? Looking slim is a greater priority than looking happy.



So what if you spent lakhs on the designer lehenga? You’re still going to have the salesperson look down on you and show their utter bewilderment that someone is actually willing to marry you. Coming to the actual designer, think about all the work they put in to design this full-sleeved, back covered, non-cleavage showing, all-in-all hideous dress just to safely hide away all your curves. They even painstakingly went through different materials that would make you look slimmer. What’s more, they’re also going to put up a picture of you on their socials with a generic caption like “All shapes are beautiful” to promote how they cater to a “diverse” range of customers. I don’t see why you’re complaining.