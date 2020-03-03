Dear Akshay Kumar, Women Can Be ‘Heroes’ Too

Akshay Kumar might claim to uplift the women around him in Mission Mangal and put on his saviour hat in Padman, but a true misogynist can’t stay hidden for too long. Recently, the trailer of his upcoming Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi dropped. One look at the (painfully) four-minute-long clip is enough to tell you that Sooryavanshi is a typical testosterone-packed mess that Rohit Shetty is known to serve us. And while that itself is enough to make a judgement about his attitude towards women, I’ll still take a moment to humour those who still spew garbage opinions in the name of separating art from the artist.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release on 24 March.