Cop Held for Raping 13-Yr-Old Girl, Odisha Police Apologise
The Odisha Police dismissed an arrested a police inspector for allegedly raping a 13-year-old tribal girl.
The Odisha Police on 1 July, dismissed an arrested police inspector for allegedly raping a 13-year-old tribal girl, and later abusing his power to get her pregnancy terminated.
WHAT WE KNOW
The incident came to light after the girl child was spotted crying outside the police station. According to news reports, she was rescued by NGO workers and handed over to district child protection officer.
WHY ACTUALLY HAPPENED
The 13-year-old had gone to visit Biramitrapur area in Sundargarh district of the state, where police inspector Anand Kumar Majhi was posted. A police patrol team found her roaming near a bus stand and reportedly took her to the police station.
It was here that Majhi allegedly raped her. Following this, he often called her into the police station and repeated the act.
According to the FIR, her pregnancy was terminated by a doctor at Biramitrapur community health on 15 June.
The girl has accused her stepfather, two policemen, including the “Bada Babu” (IIC) of Biramitrapur police station, of sexually exploiting her, The Wire reported.
THE BUZZ ON TWITTER
Director General of Police Abhay took to Twitter to apologised to the young girl, stating that his conduct was shameful.
“Crime Branch has traced and arrested Ananda Chandra Majhi, dismissed inspector and accused in this case from forested area under Handapa PS of Angul district. He will be produced before judicial court now. Well done Crime Branch of Odisha Police,” Odisha DGP Abhay said in another tweet.
WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT
At least 4,749 cases of rape of minor girls were reported in the state between 2014 and 2017, The Wire reported, adding that there was also an increase in the number of gang-rape cases recorded during the period. In 2018, as many as 1,430 cases involving minor girls were registered.
From January to June 2019, as many as 1,149 rape cases, including 604 involving minors, were registered in the state.
(With inputs from The Wire, Hindustan Times)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.