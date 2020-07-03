Cop Held for Raping 13-Yr-Old Girl, Odisha Police Apologise

The 13-year-old had gone to visit Biramitrapur area in Sundargarh district of the state, where police inspector Anand Kumar Majhi was posted. A police patrol team found her roaming near a bus stand and reportedly took her to the police station.

It was here that Majhi allegedly raped her. Following this, he often called her into the police station and repeated the act.

According to the FIR, her pregnancy was terminated by a doctor at Biramitrapur community health on 15 June.

The girl has accused her stepfather, two policemen, including the “Bada Babu” (IIC) of Biramitrapur police station, of sexually exploiting her, The Wire reported.