93% Muslim Women In NE Delhi Favour Triple Talaq Verdict: Study

A whopping majority of 93% Muslim women from the Northeast Delhi said that they are in favour of the 2017 Supreme Court verdict that deemed the practice of instant triple talaq unconstitutional.

Northeast Delhi has the highest concentration of Muslim population in the National Capital Territory – with 29.34 percent of them belonging to the community. The findings are a part of a recent report released by the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) – nearly three years after the apex court’s landmark judgment on 22 August 2017.

Titled ‘Socio-Economic & Educational Status of Muslim Women’, the study was conducted based on survey of 600 women, spread across 30 localities in the capital’s northeast area. The DMC study was conducted with an aim to understand what aspects and issues concerning the area would need more concentration in order to achieve better development goals.

While the study was supposed to be conducted in 2017, it could be commissioned only in 2020 due to bureaucratic hurdles, said the minority commission in their report.