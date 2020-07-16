Complaints & Report Contradict Police’s Clean Chit to Kapil Mishra

The Delhi Police on Wednesday 15 July submitted an affidavit in the Delhi High Court claiming that it hasn't found any evidence indicating that Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma had any role in instigating the Northeast Delhi Riots.

The sworn affidavit has been signed by DCP (Legal) Rajesh Deo. The affidavit says that if any evidence is found linking the alleged offensive speeches with riots, "appropriate FIRs would be filed immediately", reported Livelaw.

The Delhi Police’s assertion is contradicted by a number of different sources.

First, a number of complaints have been filed in police stations in Northeast Delhi, alleging that he not only gave hate speeches in the area, he and his supporters also actively participated in the violence.

Second, a fact-finding report by the Delhi Minorities Commission has blamed Mishra’s speech for sparking communal violence in Northeast Delhi. As many a 53 people were killed and hundreds injured and displaced due to the violence that took place in the last week of February.