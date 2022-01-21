Clubhouse: Mumbai Police Arrests 3 Over Obscene Remarks Against Muslim Women

The Mumbai Police has arrested three men in connection with a Clubhouse chat case – in which a group of men was heard making misogynistic comments against Muslim women on the platform. The arrests were made late on Thursday, 20 January.

Speaking to The Quint on Friday, 21 January, an official, who is a part of the investigation team, said that all the three accused were from Haryana. The arrests were made on the basis of a woman's complaint, he added.

The accused have been identified as Akash, Jaishnav, and Yash Parashar. The cops said that Yash Parashar was the moderator of the controversial chat.