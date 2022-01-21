Clubhouse: Mumbai Police Arrests 3 Over Obscene Remarks Against Muslim Women
The accused have been identified as Akash, Jaishnav, and Yash Parashar. All three of them are from Haryana.
The Mumbai Police has arrested three men in connection with a Clubhouse chat case – in which a group of men was heard making misogynistic comments against Muslim women on the platform. The arrests were made late on Thursday, 20 January.
Speaking to The Quint on Friday, 21 January, an official, who is a part of the investigation team, said that all the three accused were from Haryana. The arrests were made on the basis of a woman's complaint, he added.
The accused have been identified as Akash, Jaishnav, and Yash Parashar. The cops said that Yash Parashar was the moderator of the controversial chat.
Delhi Police Files FIR, Issues Notice to Clubhouse
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on 18 January against unknown persons after taking cognisance of a video of a Clubhouse conversation with vulgar and derogatory remarks against Muslim women, which was posted on Twitter.
The FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting disharmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 354A (sexual harassment), DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra told The Quint, adding that no complaint had been submitted to the Delhi Police regarding the matter.
A notice has been sent to Clubhouse to share the details of the chatroom, and of members who were part of it. The police are awaiting a response from Clubhouse, Malhotra told The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.