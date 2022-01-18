Obscene Remarks Made Against Muslim Women on Clubhouse, DCW Seeks FIR
A video of a Clubhouse conversation with vulgar and derogatory remarks against Muslim women was posted on Twitter.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 18 January, issued notice to Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime cell seeking for an FIR to be filed against people making obscene remarks against Muslim women on audio-chat application Clubhouse.
As per the DCW, a video of a Clubhouse conversation with vulgar and derogatory remarks against Muslim women was posted on Twitter. DCW took cognisance of the same and asked the Delhi Police to submit a detailed action taken report to the commission within five days.
Stating that someone had tagged her on the detailed audio conversation “which targeted Muslim women and girls and made disgusting sexual comments against them,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are going on increasing in the country. Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that’s why I have issued a Notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter.”
Further, DCW sought a copy of the FIR from the police as well as the “details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter.” It also asked the police to state its reasons if no accused has been arrested.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.