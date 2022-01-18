Obscene Remarks Made Against Muslim Women on Clubhouse, DCW Seeks FIR

Stating that someone had tagged her on the detailed audio conversation “which targeted Muslim women and girls and made disgusting sexual comments against them,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are going on increasing in the country. Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that’s why I have issued a Notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter.”



Further, DCW sought a copy of the FIR from the police as well as the “details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter.” It also asked the police to state its reasons if no accused has been arrested.