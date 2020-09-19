MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Case: John Quotes Ginsburg in Final Argument

Section 65 of The Indian Evidence Act deals with cases in which secondary evidence may be given. John cited subsections B(4) and B(2) of Section 65 to establish the admissibility of screenshots of Ramani’s conversation with Venkatraman as evidence.

She further added: similarly, with respect to the evidence corroborated from the testimonies of Nilofar Venkatraman and Ghazala Wahab, every ingredient of 65(B) has been complied

John further cited Sections 5 and 7 of The Indian Evidence Act and said, “Everything I have provided in the case is relevant.”

Section 5 of the Act says that evidence may be given of facts in issue and relevant facts. Section 7 of the Act says that the occasion, cause or effect of relevant facts, or facts in issue, is also relevant.