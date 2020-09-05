MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Case: Rebecca John’s Final Arguments Today
Akbar alleged that Priya Ramani defamed him by referring to him with adjectives such as “media’s biggest predator”.
Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for journalist Priya Ramani, will begin her concluding argument before a Delhi court in a defamation case against the latter on Saturday, 5 September. This defamation case has been brought on by former Union minister MJ Akbar.
John, in a hearing dated 6 August, had submitted that it was “not possible to address the argument through video conferencing due to voluminous record”, and had requested the matter be adjourned so that the arguments can be addressed upon resuming of normal functioning of the court.
The court had then adjourned the matter for 5 September 10:30 am, and said that if normal functioning has not resumed by then, the matter will be taken up via video conferencing at 12 noon on the same date.
Considering that normal functioning of courts has still not resumed, John will be making her concluding arguments via video conferencing on Saturday.
Akbar has alleged that Priya Ramani had defamed him by referring to him with adjectives such as “media’s biggest predator” in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018 and, in the process, had harmed his reputation.
Background
In 2018, Ramani had accused MJ Akbar of indulging in sexual misconduct around 20 years ago. Her allegations date back to the time when Akbar was a journalist. Ramani worked at The Asian Age from January to October in 1994.
According to PTI, senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Akbar, asserted that the allegations were malafide.
“When you call someone media’s biggest predator, it is per se defamatory. Calling a person with such adjectives is on the face of it defamatory. In the eyes of the people, Akbar’s reputation was harmed. The per se effect was lowering of my (Akbar) reputation in the eyes of the right-thinking members of the society.”Geeta Luthra, according to PTI
Further, Luthra reportedly said there was no due process in the allegations.
Ramani has previously told the court that she had disclosed the alleged instance of sexual harassment by Akbar at a great personal cost. She had also reportedly said that she had ‘nothing to gain’ from it, and that her move would empower women.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.