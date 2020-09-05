MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Case: Rebecca John’s Final Arguments Today

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for journalist Priya Ramani, will begin her concluding argument before a Delhi court in a defamation case against the latter on Saturday, 5 September. This defamation case has been brought on by former Union minister MJ Akbar.



John, in a hearing dated 6 August, had submitted that it was “not possible to address the argument through video conferencing due to voluminous record”, and had requested the matter be adjourned so that the arguments can be addressed upon resuming of normal functioning of the court.

The court had then adjourned the matter for 5 September 10:30 am, and said that if normal functioning has not resumed by then, the matter will be taken up via video conferencing at 12 noon on the same date.

Considering that normal functioning of courts has still not resumed, John will be making her concluding arguments via video conferencing on Saturday.

Akbar has alleged that Priya Ramani had defamed him by referring to him with adjectives such as “media’s biggest predator” in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018 and, in the process, had harmed his reputation.