Sexist Sports Uniforms Underscore Why Feminism Needs a New Language

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 began with Mirabai Chanu winning Silver in Weightlifting for India. Congratulations to her and this medal-starved country!

Mirabai's achievement reminded me of Karnam Malleswari, who became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal when she bagged Bronze in the same sport at the Sydney Games in 2000. Her historic win was what got me interested in Olympic sports early on.

So, I want to take this opportunity to talk about women's sports, though not about the usual our-women-have-talent-but-lack-opportunity problem as you may expect.