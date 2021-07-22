'Men Wear Shorts': Norway's Women Athletes Fined For Not Playing in Bikinis

The Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined by the European Handball Federation (EFH) on Monday,19 July, after they wore shorts in a match against Spain at the Euro 2021 tournament.

The International Handball Federation requires women to wear bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg.”

The sides of the bikini bottoms must be no more than 4 inches. While, men can wear shorts as long as 4 inches above their knees.