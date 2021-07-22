Impossible to Care for Pregnant Women on Zoom Calls Alone: Gynaecologists

India is said to have recorded the highest number of childbirths since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). More than 20 million babies were born in the latter half of the year alone. This number is only expected to go further up in 2021.

In such a scenario, how are gynaecologists faring in taking care of pregnant women? To put it succinctly, it's not been an easy ride.

For Bengaluru-based Dr S Jayashree, a gynaecologist with almost three decades of experience, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns forced her to change her approach towards taking care of her patients.

Before the pandemic, doctors say, a pregnant woman would visit a gynaecologist at least 12-14 times on an average during her pregnancy. But Dr Jayashree, like thousands of gynaecologists across India, had to divide the examination of her patients between physical visits for scans and tests and video calls via Zoom.