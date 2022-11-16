CCTV Mapping, Narco Test -- How Cops Aim to Crack Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

The Delhi Police has recovered some CCTV footage from the south Delhi locality where 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, on 18 May.

A senior Delhi Police officer told The Quint, "CCTV mapping of the area will be conducted. The footage recovered is six months old. It will be used to ascertain the route that the accused took from his residence to the places where he dumped parts of the victim's body."

The Delhi Police source said that days after the incident, Poonawala transferred Rs 54,000 from Walkar's account to his. "We are yet to ascertain what this money was used for, and if it was used to pay Walkar's pending bills. It's all a matter of investigation," said the source.

Four days after the accused's arrest, what all has the Delhi Police recovered? The Quint finds out.