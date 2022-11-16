Law Recognises 'Live-in', Don't Use Delhi Murder to Shame, Scare & Silence Women

“We would be remiss in not recognising that intimate partner violence is a reality,” Justice DY Chandrachud had said in a judgment shortly before he took over as the Chief Justice of India. Yes, the Chief Justice of India was talking about 'marital rape' and the need for it to be recognised under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.



But in context of the brutal murder of a girl in Delhi, and its ghastly cover-up by her partner, these words couldn’t ring any truer.



After killing Shraddha Walkar, her partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, the man she was in a “live-in” relationship with, reportedly dismembered her body, hid it away, and disposed of it over a period of time. Along with conversation about the gruesome nature of the crime, this has also triggered communal banter, and some are even judging Shraddha for having been in a live-in relationship in the first place.

“Young working females must never overlook their centuries old culture,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added:



“Western culture has ruined Hindu girls.”