Girls Outperform Boys Yet Again As CBSE Declares Class 12 Results
Continuing the trend from the last couple of decades, girl students have outperformed the boys, this year as well, in the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations. The results, which were declared on Monday, 13 July, showed that the pass percentage of girls was 92.15 percent against 86.19 percent among boys.
Girl students have outperformed the boys by 5.96 percent.
Students from the transgender community saw a dip in the pass percentage with 66.67 percent of them clearing the exam, as against 83.33 in 2019.
The pass percentage this year is 88.78, compared to last year’s 83.40 percent. According to the education board, 11,92,961 students appeared for the exams this year, compared to 12,05,427 in 2019.
Trivandrum and Bengaluru have the highest pass percentages with more than 97% of students clearing the exams.
Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can now visit the official website and check their respective results. CBSE Class 10 board exams commenced from 15 February and ended on 30 March 2020.
