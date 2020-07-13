Girls Outperform Boys Yet Again As CBSE Declares Class 12 Results

Continuing the trend from the last couple of decades, girl students have outperformed the boys, this year as well, in the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations. The results, which were declared on Monday, 13 July, showed that the pass percentage of girls was 92.15 percent against 86.19 percent among boys.

Girl students have outperformed the boys by 5.96 percent.

Students from the transgender community saw a dip in the pass percentage with 66.67 percent of them clearing the exam, as against 83.33 in 2019.