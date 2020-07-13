CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2020 Declared, 88.7% Students Pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Class 12 board exams 2020. The result has been declared on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in.

The pass percentage this year is 88.78, compared to last year’s 83.40 percent. According to the education board, 11,92,961 students appeared for the exams this year, compared to 12,05,427 in 2019.

Trivandrum and Bengaluru have the highest pass percentages with more than 97% of students clearing the exams.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can now visit the official website and check their respective results. CBSE Class 10 board exams commenced from 15 February and ended on 30 March 2020.

The direct link and steps to download the result are given down below: