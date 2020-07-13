CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2020 Declared, 88.7% Students Pass
CBSE Board Class 12 board exam result out on the official website - cbse.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Class 12 board exams 2020. The result has been declared on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in.
The pass percentage this year is 88.78, compared to last year’s 83.40 percent. According to the education board, 11,92,961 students appeared for the exams this year, compared to 12,05,427 in 2019.
Trivandrum and Bengaluru have the highest pass percentages with more than 97% of students clearing the exams.
Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can now visit the official website and check their respective results. CBSE Class 10 board exams commenced from 15 February and ended on 30 March 2020.
The direct link and steps to download the result are given down below:
How To Download CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the link which says 'Class 12 Board Result 2020' under recent announcement section.
- Enter the required login credentials.
- Your result will appear on the screen as soon as you submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
How Were Class 12 Students Marked?
For the students of both classes X and XII, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.
For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
There are very few students of class-XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/projects assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Result of these students will also be declared along with other students.
When Will CBSE Conduct Optional Exams?
CBSE will conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 01st July to 15th July 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive as assessed and decided by the Central government.
Candidates whose results have been declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so.
Marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who had opted to take these examinations.
However, even based on above criteria, the results of 400 students could not be computed and hence, their results will not be announced today.
The schedule for taking options from the students who are eligible and the dates of the optional examinations will be announced subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.
What Does the Term “Essential Repeat” Mean?
CBSE has decided to replace the term “FAIL” by the term “Essential Repeat”. Hence, in the result declared no “FAIL” term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website.
