Calling Girl 'Item' Derogatory: Mumbai Man Gets 1.5 Yrs Jail for Harassing Minor

When the girl raised an objection to his behaviour, the accused had hurled abuses at her.

The girl, along with her father, had then filed a complaint about the incident at the Sakinaka Police Station. The police had then lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children From of Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been sentenced to a simple imprisonment for one and half years, and a fine of Rs 500, in default of which he will suffer further simple imprisonment for 3 months.