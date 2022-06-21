Woman to 'Man': Fearing Abuse, TN’s Pechiyammal Dressed As 'Muthu' for 36 Years
Pechiyammal believed wearing men's clothes was her “shield of protection.”
Reporter/Producer: Smitha TK
Video Editor: Pawan Kumar
As Pechiyammal walked at night after completing her shift at the coal factory, a man riding a motorcycle stopped near her. The man made snide remarks making her feel uncomfortable and unsafe. She saw a familiar face in the distance and called out for help. A boy came to help her and the abusive man ran away.
That whole night Pechiyammal sat wondering, “What can I as a woman, a single mother, and someone who has to work multiple shifts, do to support my family?"
She took the first bus to Thiruchendur, shaved her head, wore a Rudraksha mala, changed from a saree to a veshti (dhoti) and assumed the identity of a man – Muthu.
For 36 years, Pechiyammal has been living as ‘Master Muthu.’
Pechiyammal's Journey As Muthu
Pechiyammal hails from Kattunayakkanpatti in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. She was married at the age of 20. However, within 15 days of her wedding, her husband died of cardiac arrest. A few days later, she found out that she was pregnant.
Since the village she was living in didn’t have many job opportunities, she moved to the town in search of jobs.
For over 10 years, Pechiyammal’s daughter Shanmugasundari lived with her aunt.
“I didn’t know that she was my mother. But when she told me the truth, I understood her because she had faced such hardships and this was a way to keep herself and me safe," said Shanmugasundari.
‘Master’ of All Trades
It was not just the one incident of a man passing lewd comments that pushed her to take this decision.
"For the past many years, I have been using men's washrooms and I sit with men on the bus. Only if you are a woman, men grope you. Otherwise nobody bothers you."Pechiyammal alias Muthu
She did all kinds of jobs – from working as a painter, tea master, parotta master to availing the 100-day-long work under the MNREGA scheme. She saved all the money that she could to ensure a safe and secure life for her daughter. She adopted Muthu as her identity, which went on to be mentioned in all of her official documents, including Aadhaar, Voter ID, and bank account.
Nobody, Except for Family, Ever Found Out
Pechiyammal's family knew about her change in identity and approved of it for her own safety, she said.
Pechiyammal said she often turned to “characteristics associated with masculinity” so that nobody would doubt her.
"If I see that someone has the slightest doubt, then I just light a beedi. This is a manly thing to do, so men stop noticing me and I manage to get away with it,” she laughed.
Recollecting an incident she said, “One night at midnight, I was walking down the road to my house. I saw a drunkard walking in the distance. I immediately lit a cigarette. The man walked towards me and asked, 'Annachi, can you give me a matchbox?' I gave it to him and left. Had I worn a saree my plight would have been different.”
She told The Quint that only after her story was published on media channels did her old friends find out that 'Muthu' was indeed Pechiyammal.
Ramalingam, a shopkeeper who meets Pechiyammal everyday said he was surprised when he found out her true identity.
“She would dress like a man, smoke beedi like a man, and even do difficult chores that men do. Nobody even suspected her to be a woman. Had she not dressed like a man, I don't think she and her daughter would have lived safely in this society.”Ramalingam, Shopkeeper
Even though her daughter is married now, Pechiyammal is not ready to change her attire. She believes that her changed identity had once ensured a safe life for her daughter. Therefore, she wants to remain ‘Muthu’ until her death.
“When we go out, I don't call her Amma. Instead I call her Master to prevent anyone from noticing. I am very proud of him," said Shanmugasundari.
Pechiyammal held her daughter’s wedding assuming the male identity, and said that her son-in-law respects her decision.
Why Pechiyammal Made Her Female Identity Public
Fearing assault and abuse, Pechiyammal believed being 'Muthu' was her “shield of protection.”
But, after more than three decades of being 'Muthu,' Pechiyammal revealed her true gender because she wants to avail the benefits of the old age pension.
Pechiyammal doesn’t have her husband’s death certificate and all her identity cards show that she is 'Muthu.' Pechiyammal now wants to seek help from the government to get pension.
When asked whether she could face legal action for faking identity, Pechiyammal said:
“If I face any obstacle from the government (for faking my gender) I will ask them if they can guarantee that as a woman I wouldn't be raped. I had to change my identity because of my gender. This attire is my protection“
