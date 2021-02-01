Women Allowed to Work Night Shifts in All Sectors: FM in Budget

Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 1 February, announced that women will be allowed to work in all sectors and in night shifts, with adequate safety. She added that social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers.

However, women being allowed to work in night shifts was already notified by the Centre as a part of Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (Central) Rules, 2020, which are likely to be implemented from 1 April.

