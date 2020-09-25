B’luru Woman ‘Disappears’ in Ambulance to Escape Abusive Husband

News that an ambulance sent by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had picked her up had caused panic when the woman initially disappeared on September 4.

When news of her mysterious disappearance hit the papers, the woman called the Inspector Ravishankar on September 8 and informed him that she had willingly left home with the help of her friend and that she had no intention of returning as her husband and brother-in-law allegedly abused her. Her brother was apprehensive about the call to the police and had told TNM that he was waiting for her to get in touch with the family. The brother admitted that the voice on the call was the woman's, but was skeptical if she left on her own will.

Her brother-in-law had earlier told the media that they were apprehensive of the police and had also begun searching for her in New Delhi, which was, at the time, her last known location.