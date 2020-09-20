Army Starts Screening Women Officers for Permanent Commission

In keeping with the Supreme Court order in February to end gender bias in the Indian Army, the latter has begun the screening process for women officers who can be granted permanent commission (PC) in 10 of its branches, reported The Times of India.

According to TOI, a Special No 5 Selection Board had been constituted to screen women officers who are already part of the short-service commission (SSC), for PC.

Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand, according to TOI, said on Saturday, 20 September, that the selection boards is headed by a Lt-General, and includes a woman officer of brigadier ranks. Women officers are, reportedly, also allowed to observe the proceedings for the sake of transparency.

Further Anand, reportedly informed that women officers who qualify in the screening process will be granted PC, subject to them qualifying “the minimum acceptable medical category”.