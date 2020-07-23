Govt Sanctions Permanent Commission for Women Officers in Army

The government has issued a formal sanction letter to grant Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army, paving the way for empowering women officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation, said the army on Thursday, 23 July.

The army spokesperson further said, “The order specifies grant of Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).”

It added, “Their Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation.”