Govt Sanctions Permanent Commission for Women Officers in Army
The order specifies grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army.
The government has issued a formal sanction letter to grant Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army, paving the way for empowering women officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation, said the army on Thursday, 23 July.
The army spokesperson further said, “The order specifies grant of Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).”
It added, “Their Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation.”
The Supreme Court had, on 7 July, given a month’s time to the Centre to comply with its February verdict on giving serving SSC (Short Service Commission) women officers permanent commission in the army.
In a landmark verdict, in February this year, the apex court had directed that women officers in the army be granted permanent commission and command postings, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women."
Army Chief MM Naravane had then termed the SC judgment "very enabling".
