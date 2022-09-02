Video of AAP MLA Being Slapped by Husband in Punjab Goes Viral

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of domestic violence)

In a purported video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, 1 September, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Baljinder Kaur is seen being slapped by her husband in Punjab's Bathinda.

In the video that was shot on 10 July, the legislator from the town of Talwandi Sabo can be seen arguing with her husband Sukhraj Singh. In the middle of the heated argument, Singh suddenly gets up and slaps Kaur.