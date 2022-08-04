'Reminds One of Mughal Era Jizya': AAP MP on GST on Inns Near Golden Temple

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 4 August, and sought a rollback of the 12 percent Goods and Services Tax on inns near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, saying it is a reminder of the Mughal era 'jizya' tax.

In a memorandum submitted to Sitharaman, the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab said the imposition of 12 percent GST on sarais (inns) will increase the cost of visiting the Golden Temple for people.