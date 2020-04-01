7 Yr Olds from Mizoram, Chennai Donate ‘Life Savings’ for COVID-19
The COVID-19 crisis seems to affect adults and kids differently. But two seven-year-olds separated by over 3,000 kilometres, have both donated their 'life savings' to fight against COVID-19. You could call it serendipity with a ramped-up cuteness factor!
7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Manipur, and Syed Anis from old Washermenpet area have donated Rs 333 and Rs 845 each.
While Rommel donated the amount to the Village Level Task Forces, Syed wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu saying;
Twitter Goes Warm and Fuzzy
According to the report in The New Indian Express, when asked why he donated the money, Anis was quick to reply saying he wants to help thousands of migrant workers walking to their homes without food and those who are starving on roads.
Syed seems to have gone a step further and says he is speaking with his friends, and asking them to donate as well.
It is only on Tuesday (1 April 2020) that North Chennai, the oldest part of the city saw its first case of COVID-19. Until then, the Twitterverse in Tamil Nadu was all praise for the people of North Chennai, with memes and slogans galore. Enga area kitta varathe (This is our area, don't come near) was the oft-repeated caption across tweets and was aimed at the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Twitterati has taken off on Rommel's gesture and continues to retweet and shower love and blessings on the boy.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
