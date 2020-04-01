7 Yr Olds from Mizoram, Chennai Donate ‘Life Savings’ for COVID-19

According to the report in The New Indian Express, when asked why he donated the money, Anis was quick to reply saying he wants to help thousands of migrant workers walking to their homes without food and those who are starving on roads.

Syed seems to have gone a step further and says he is speaking with his friends, and asking them to donate as well.

It is only on Tuesday (1 April 2020) that North Chennai, the oldest part of the city saw its first case of COVID-19. Until then, the Twitterverse in Tamil Nadu was all praise for the people of North Chennai, with memes and slogans galore. Enga area kitta varathe (This is our area, don't come near) was the oft-repeated caption across tweets and was aimed at the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Twitterati has taken off on Rommel's gesture and continues to retweet and shower love and blessings on the boy.