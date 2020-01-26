Dear India, Please Don’t Become a Violent, Intolerant Land

Dear India,

I’m concerned that people who pledged allegiance to the Constitution are slowly crumbling the liberty and equality of the masses. They are destroying the secular and democratic spirit that you are admired for across the globe.

I’m concerned that the dreams of our founding fathers are inconsistent with the vision of your current guardians.

Dear India, history is witness that your true strength is in diversity. I’m concerned that your guardians find strength in divisiveness.

Oh India! Please remain the India that our founding fathers dreamed of. Please don’t become a violent, intolerant land that some forces are trying to make you.