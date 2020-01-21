Dear India, Our Freedom is in Danger, But We Will Fight to Save it

Dear India, you've changed a lot since my school textbooks. I remember studying about your founding principles and daily took a pledge to be proud of your rich heritage. But sadly, today it has become a myth.

Where is the unity in diversity that I was taught about in school and college? And today, we are questioning our religions. It’s ‘we’ that have made ‘Hindustan’.

It seem like even my history textbook has turned into a big lie. I used to read about people who have laid down their lives for the freedom of this great nation and now that very freedom is in danger.

But remember, we won't allow them to hurt you. They can call us whatever name they want to, but we will stand for you. India will live, till we take our last breath.