Despite Punjab CM’s Assurance, Kashmiris to Pay Late Fee at RIMT

I am a student at the Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT), located in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh. I am studying here since September 2019 and it is also my first time in Punjab. I hail from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the unrest in the Valley since 4 August 2019, many parents, including mine, decided it was best to secure the future of their children outside of Kashmir, even if they can’t afford it.

The communication blockade has been vastly reported on, as has the fact that several educational institutions – schools, universities, and colleges – have remained shut. We have been left with no option but to leave Kashmir in hopes for a better future. However, recent events at my university have put that into question.