World Social Work Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

World Social Work Day (WSWD) is observed on the third Tuesday of March every year. It is a day dedicated to highlighting the achievements of social workers and to raising awareness about the importance of social services in society. This day also provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in social work and to identify areas where more needs to be done.
Social workers play a vital role in promoting social inclusion, equity, and sustainable development. They work with individuals, families, communities, and organizations to address their needs and promote their well-being.
World Social Work Day is a day to celebrate the social workers who make a difference in the lives of others. It is also a day to raise awareness about the importance of social services and to promote the positive impact of social work on individuals, families, and communities.
World Social Work Day 2024 Date
This year, World Social Work Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.
World Social Work Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Social Work Day 2024 is 'Buen Vivir: Shared Future for Transformative Change'.
History and Significance of World Social Work Day
The first World Social Work Day was celebrated in 2007 with the theme 'Social Work - Making a World of Difference'. The initiative was approved by the member organisations of the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) during its 2004 General Meeting in Adelaide. The current date was agreed upon during the 2008 General Meeting in Brazil, and it will be in place until 2020.
However, it is important to recall the history of this day back to the 1980s, when the IFSW United Nations Representatives in New York proposed a project to bring social workers from the area into the UN Headquarters in New York. This would mark the beginning of an annual celebration known as Social Work Day at the United Nations. The day's initial concept was to find a way to explain the work of the United Nations to the social work profession and to increase awareness of how social workers can collaborate with the NGO's on humanitarian issues.
World Social Work Day 2024 Activities
The International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) founded World Social Work Day to highlight the contributions of social workers and to promote the social work profession. This day is observed on third Tuesday of March every year. Following are some of the activities that you may consider to celebrate this World Social Work Day.
Conferences and Seminars: Participate in social work related conferences and seminars to celebrate the day and share research findings.
Community Events: Participate in community events such as workshops, panel discussions, and public forums. These events are held to discuss local social issues, and provide an opportunity for the public to engage with social work agencies and learn about their roles.
Awareness Campaigns: You can launch awareness campaigns on social media platforms or in the communities. These campaigns should aim to educate the public about social work values, roles, and contributions.
Advocacy Efforts: Social workers may also take part in letter-writing campaigns as part of their advocacy efforts.
Professional Development Activities: Are also offered by social work associations that help their members enhance their knowledge and skills. These activities include training sessions, webinars, and skill-building workshops.
