World Social Work Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

World Social Work Day (WSWD) is observed on the third Tuesday of March every year. It is a day dedicated to highlighting the achievements of social workers and to raising awareness about the importance of social services in society. This day also provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in social work and to identify areas where more needs to be done.

Social workers play a vital role in promoting social inclusion, equity, and sustainable development. They work with individuals, families, communities, and organizations to address their needs and promote their well-being.

World Social Work Day is a day to celebrate the social workers who make a difference in the lives of others. It is also a day to raise awareness about the importance of social services and to promote the positive impact of social work on individuals, families, and communities.